Joseph A. Bucci, “Bud”, on October 12, 2020, at the age of 63. He was the father of Lauren Clugston (Jared). Grandfather of Oliver and Jude Clugston. Son of the late Frank and Frances Bucci. Brother of Frank Bucci (Maryellen) and the late Barbara Amici. Long time companion of Dawn Kownacki. Also survived by Lauren Wanner and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22 at St. Phillip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 noon. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
