Joseph Donnelly, Jr. 85 of Laurel, Delaware formerly of Kintnersville passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his home. Born in Perkasie to the late Joseph and Isabelle Donnelly. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann and two children Cynthia Louise Donnelly and Keith Brian Donnelly (Hope) and his grandchildren Ashley Elizabeth and Corporal Kale Joseph. He is also survived by his brother Robert Donnelly and sisters Isabelle Blank and Alice Reinhard. Joe was very proud of his service with the United States Marines. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Church of the Brethren, 455 Trumbauersville Road, Quakertown.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019