Joseph Victor Mastromatteo, 80, of Ambler, Pennsylvania joined Our Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the hour of Divine Mercy in the presence of beloved family members. Born on November 2, 1938 he was the youngest child of the late Tommaso and Margherita (née Camassa) Mastromatteo of Vico del Gargano in Foggia, Italy. He was a graduate of St. Matthew’s High School in Conshohocken. A great debater, Joe received many accolades as a student, most especially in the Monsignor Wachter Memorial Oratorical Tournament as well as The Ninth District American Legion Oratorical Tournament. He also received awards of distinction for his oratorical declamations at the annual Speech Festival at Temple University and the National Catholic Forensic League. Joseph received a full scholarship to St. Michael’s College in Vermont until the death of his father. He continued his education and received a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy at Villanova University before working for IBM as a Communications Specialist. As a veteran of the United States Army, Joseph used his talents to express his concerns and communicate with government leaders throughout the 20th century. As a passionate Roman Catholic, he served as a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 3843 and continued to support pro-life initiatives throughout his life. After his retirement from IBM, Uncle Joe enjoyed visiting with his siblings and their families and he became known as the world-traveler and produce connoisseur of the family. As the youngest of ten children, he was very proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed sharing stories about his upbringing to the younger generations of his family. He was especially proud of the academic and personal accomplishments of his grand nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother Anthony (Alfie) Mastromatto, countless nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law Inga Mastromatto (Leonard), Marjorie Mastromatto (Thomas II) and Marie Mastromatto (Albert), He was preceded in death by his siblings Carl, Eleanora Romendio, Leonard, Michael, Thomas, John, George and Albert. A Requiem Mass was celebrated on June 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Interment was in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Norristown. Charitable donations in Joseph Mastromatteo’s name may be sent to St. Joseph’s Parish, 16 S. Spring Garden St. Ambler, PA 19002 Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrabnFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 30, 2019