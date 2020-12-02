1/1
Joseph Vincent Giampa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Vincent Giampa, age 92, of Ambler, died on November 28, 2020 at Artman Home in Ambler. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Borgiet) Giampa. He was born in Ambler, PA on March 8, 1928 to the late Pasquale and Theresa (Grasso) Giampa. He attended school in Ambler, entered the US Navy July 4th 1945, and served our country during WWII until honorably discharged October 2, 1947. He served on the USS Broome and USS Portsmouth. He later went to electrical school, and then decided to go in to the building trade. Joseph was employed as a building contractor and was the owner and operator of J.V. Giampa Contracting. He built many homes and developed properties in the Ambler area. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing in Ocean City, NJ, building projects big and small, and spending time with his family. In his later years he took up cooking and made the best cakes. His specialty was baking cheesecakes. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a strong man of character and pride and instilled this in others. He is survived by his 4 children Theresa Sipe & George of Berkeley Lake, GA, Thomas Giampa & Donna of Warrenton, VA, Joseph V. Giampa, Jr. of North Wales, Michael Giampa & Monica of Northfield, NJ, 2 grandchildren Laura (Sipe) White and Rachel Giampa. He was predeceased by a sister Sarah Ciliberto. Due to the ongoing Pandemic from COVID-19, the funeral will be held privately, with Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joseph’s name can be sent to Montgomery County Association for the Blind https://mcab.org/about/online-donations/. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved