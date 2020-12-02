Joseph Vincent Giampa, age 92, of Ambler, died on November 28, 2020 at Artman Home in Ambler. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Borgiet) Giampa. He was born in Ambler, PA on March 8, 1928 to the late Pasquale and Theresa (Grasso) Giampa. He attended school in Ambler, entered the US Navy July 4th 1945, and served our country during WWII until honorably discharged October 2, 1947. He served on the USS Broome and USS Portsmouth. He later went to electrical school, and then decided to go in to the building trade. Joseph was employed as a building contractor and was the owner and operator of J.V. Giampa Contracting. He built many homes and developed properties in the Ambler area. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing in Ocean City, NJ, building projects big and small, and spending time with his family. In his later years he took up cooking and made the best cakes. His specialty was baking cheesecakes. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a strong man of character and pride and instilled this in others. He is survived by his 4 children Theresa Sipe & George of Berkeley Lake, GA, Thomas Giampa & Donna of Warrenton, VA, Joseph V. Giampa, Jr. of North Wales, Michael Giampa & Monica of Northfield, NJ, 2 grandchildren Laura (Sipe) White and Rachel Giampa. He was predeceased by a sister Sarah Ciliberto. Due to the ongoing Pandemic from COVID-19, the funeral will be held privately, with Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joseph’s name can be sent to Montgomery County Association for the Blind https://mcab.org/about/online-donations/
