Joy Marilyn (Belfatti) Marlin, 65, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Abington, she was the wife of Michael Marlin Sr., with whom she would have celebrated their 45th anniversary in June. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Russell) Belfatti. Formerly of Willow Grove, Joy was a longtime deli manager at multiple Super Fresh and Giant Food Stores, where she worked for nearly 20 years. As a teenager, she worked with her family at Sal’s, a Horsham restaurant owned by her brother Carl. In the late 1980s, she briefly ran her own part-time catering business out of her home, at times working alongside her children. Her hobbies over the years included bowling, painting ceramics and anything that involved family and friends. She loved animals, the Jersey shore, the Poconos, casinos and Philadelphia sports. As her health declined, she found a new love for online gaming, where she made meaningful friendships around the world. Joy was a bright light in the lives of everyone who knew her. Gentle-natured, compassionate and strong-willed, she had a radiant spirit and made friends wherever she went. She was the life of the party – fun to be around, easy to talk to and known for her infectious laugh. Even in times of illness, she had a playful sense of humor and a warm personality that people gravitated to. Most of all, Joy will be remembered for her deep devotion to her children, grandchildren and husband. Her family was an endless source of pride and the object of her generosity and love. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Dauri Teefy and her husband William, of Horsham, Melissa Lapinski and her husband Anthony, of Lancaster, Michael Marlin Jr. and his wife Sara, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, David Belfatti and his wife Maryann, of Hatfield, and Allen Belfatti, of Barnesville; and six grandchildren, Jesse and his wife Katie, Kaylee, Billy, Bailey, Leah and Alexandra. Joy was expecting another granddaughter in June and her first great-grandchild in September. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Belfatti, husband of Anne, of Quakertown, and a sister, Edith Belfatti, for whom Joy was also a loving guardian and caregiver. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Joy’s memory may be sent to the Pennsylvania SPCA, Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Please visit Joy’s Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020