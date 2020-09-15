Joyce T. Greaser was born to Mamie and J. Russel Trumbore on 12/10/1926 in Souderton, PA and died on 9/5/20200 at 93. She is survived by her sisters Helen, Nina, Terry and her brother, Dennis; and her daughters Robin, Dinah, Mary,Danielle, Christina, Josephine, 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Joyce was one of 15 of the Trumbore clan. She loved basketball and was a forward on her high school team. She married her high school sweetheart Floyd Greaser on 4/27/1946. They raised a family of one son and seven daughters. Love of family and support of each other was quite evident in Joyce’s monthly luncheons with her mom and sisters. Greaser family dinners were held each Wednesday and Sunday. Joyce treasured yearly trips to the beach with her sisters and her own family. Joyce was a practical, hardworking woman, and made every penny count. Joyce and her mom had beautiful singing voices and were in high demand for any event at the Lutheran church. Joyce always had a love for God and the Bible. When she read Psalm 83:18 and learned God’s personal name was Jehovah, she dedicated her life to Him and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on 4/1/1951. The Kingdom Jesus taught his followers to pray for now became the focus of her zealous preaching activity. She taught her children to know and love their Heavenly Father, Jehovah. Floyd always made sure his lovely wife had a dependable car and a tankful of gas to take their family in the ministry. After 57 years of marriage, Floyd passed in death and Joyce’s firm belief in the resurrection became stronger. It comforted her then and also in the passing of her parents, siblings and 2 of her children. John 5:28, 29 has brought much comfort to her remaining family, knowing Joyce is safe in Jehovah’s memory- her Father, God and Friend. He too, longs to see his faithful servant again. Her family is so grateful for the care given her at Legacy Place, where she lived the last few years of her life, in the company of cherished friends.



