Karen Jean Clemmer, 70, surrounded by family, went home peacefully to be with Jesus on September 20, 2019 at the Souderton Mennonite Homes in Souderton. She was born in Sellersville, Pa, to the late James (Derstine) and the late Ethel (Alderfer) Clemmer. Karen grew up and lived all her life in Souderton. She graduated from Souderton Area High School, class of 1967. Following High School, Karen worked at various jobs and was employed as a dietary aide by the Dock Woods Community in Lansdale for 32 years until retiring in 2014. She was a member of the Souderton Mennonite Church and enjoyed being part of the Ambassadors Sunday School Class. She had a kind and pleasant personality. Karen especially loved trips to Lancaster County and family vacations at Sunset Beach, NC. She enjoyed attending Southern Gospel music concerts and her hobbies included playing table games, doing puzzles, word searches and watching game shows on TV. Karen was dearly loved and will be greatly missed as a part of the extended Clemmer family. She loved being at the table with the Clemmer family for Thursday night dinners or when the family gathered for Holiday events. Karen is survived by her four younger brothers Kenneth and his wife Gayle of Harleysville, PA Gerald and his wife Lydia of Telford, PA Michael and his wife April of Strasburg, PA and Andrew and his wife Pamela of Hagerstown, MD. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 15 grand nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964, followed by an informal visitation with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Living Branches Foundation, Souderton Mennonite Agape Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019