Katherine Marie Jent, 50, of Oreland, died peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was surrounded by loving family and friends. Kat is survived by her beloved partner, Brian O’Hara; her three children, Jennifer S. Farber, Allen C. Farber and Virginia (Gigi) Tetrick; her mother Susanna J. Jent; and brother, Christopher Wilson Jent. Her father, Woodrow Wilson Jent, and brother, Woodrow Wilson Jent, Jr., both preceded her in death. Kat was born and raised in Indiana before meeting Brian and moving to Pennsylvania with her three children, more than a decade ago. She was a devoted mother, loving sister and daughter and enjoyed traveling with Brian, especially taking cruises to warmer climates. Kat was active in the Oreland Lions Club becoming 3rd Vice President in 2017. She looked forward to leading the bikes in the parade each year and trying new local restaurants at the Taste of Springfield event. She will be dearly missed by those who came to know and love her. A Celebration of Kat’s life is planned for Saturday, February 9th from 10 a.m. until noon, at the William R. May Funeral Home, 354 North Easton Road (at Keswick Avenue), Glenside, PA 19038. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Kat’s memory to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Inc., 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or at www.PanCAN.org. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019