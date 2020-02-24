|
|
Kenneth Mokros, 72, of Quakertown died February 21, 2020 in St. Luke’s University Hospital Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Louise B. (Barndt) Mokros. Born in Quakertown he was the son of the late Joseph S. & Anna E. (Spacil) Mokros. He was last employed as a Private Estate Caretaker. Prior to that he was a machine press operator for the former U.S. Gauge/Ametek Divison. Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, four wheeling, and enjoyed cutting and splitting wood. He was a kind and carrying person who enjoyed children. He is survived by a daughter Deneen Reichenbach (John, Jr.), a brother David (Diane), a sister Irene Martin all of Quakertown. Three grandchildren Tyler Rothermel, Alex Reichenbach, & Ian Reichenbach, a great grandchild Roselynn Staropoli-Rothermel. He was predeceased by two brothers Joseph and Robert, two sisters Drebra Crumbach and Ann Seachrist and a great grandchild Eliza Staropoli-Rothermel. Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 9:00-10:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Stephens U.C.C. Cemetery in Perkasie. In lieu of lowers contributions can be made to Tohickon Campground 8308 Covered Bridge Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020