Kevin B. Flowers, 70, of Harleysville, PA, passed away on March 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Olsson) Flowers for over 46 years. Kevin was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 7, 1949 to the late James H. and Anna Jane (Williams) Flowers. He was the owner of Flowers Auto Body Inc. in Ambler since 1988, the President of Diversified Ryders which is a social riding club, and also made quite a few custom vehicles that were more than unique. Along with his wife, he is survived by 4 children: Rochelle L. Flowers, Kevin B. Flowers, Jr., Samantha J. Flowers, Trina Chestnut; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his sister, Gioia A. Smith; his brother, Sterling E. Flowers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Hugh J. Flowers. Due to the current circumstances, we plan to appropriately celebrate the life of Kevin Flowers at the end of April or beginning of May to commemorate great memories both funny and interesting, unforgettable stories that defined who he was, how he lived and what he meant to all of us. Through laughter, love and celebration, we will be able to remember all the amazing gifts he had to offer all of us. Once we have decided on details of the celebration, we will notify everyone accordingly. Please understand that this is not a traditional obituary for Kevin. He was such a good man. Words don’t do it justice. I just can’t even begin to explain how lucky we were to have come together many years ago. We met on Butler Avenue in Ambler and became friends. We grew closer over time and were married in 1974. I love him so deeply that I truly wish all of you reading this will have an opportunity to experience such a love in your life time. We have been through so much together. He had heart failure in 2009 and beat it…cancer in 2014 and beat it…..this time the fight with cancer ended but it ended with dignity and respect. What I would love to see is that people who have memories that they would like to share, to please do so on the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory website at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com so we can all enjoy them until we can personally come together.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020