LaVerne “Bernie” L. Dunlap McClennen (nee Martin) passed away from this world to join the Lord and Savior on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was 93. Bernie of Jeffersonville, formerly of Roxbourgh was born December 31, 1925; she was the daughter of William M. Martin Sr. and LaVerne L. Martin (nee Newton). Bernie was pre-deceased by husband Thomas (1947-1978) and husband Sam (1990-2003). Bernie is survived by her son Glenn L. Dunlap (Donna), Step-son George McClennen (Karen), grand-daughters Kristin Dunlap, Lindsey Silva (Fredo), and Dr. Evan Lee McClennen-Metza (Jack). Bernie also cared for family friends Don (Chris) and Mark (Diane) Shellenberger whom called her “Mrs. D”. Bernie is also survived by her sister Betty Ogle and brother David Martin (Kitty), many nieces and nephews, great grandbabies and predeceased by her two brothers William Martin (Jean) and Richard Martin. They say if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life and that was Bernie. Bernie ran the snack bar at West Norriton Little League Baseball for a few years while Glenn played. She was president of the parent club at Norristown High School from 1964-1966. Most of her career was spent as the banquet manager at Westover Country Club where she served, hosted, and planned hundreds of weddings and outings. Bernie worked into her 70s and enjoyed every minute of it with her positive and can-do attitude. In her spare time, Bernie enjoyed knitting, golfing, traveling, and making homemade cards with personalized stamps. She will be sorely-missed, but will always be most loved, by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019 at Leverington Church, 6301 Ridge Avenue, Roxborough. Calling hours will be from 10am to 10:45am with the service beginning at 11am. Gifts and remembrances can be made in lieu of flowers to Leverington Church.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 29, 2019