|
|
Lawrence J. Gold, 91, died on September 17 at the Gwynedd Estates Retirement Community in Ambler, PA. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduated from Brooklyn College. Through the G.I. Bill he completed a Master’s and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Psychology at New York University. His professional career of over fifty years included teaching in NYC and Philadelphia public schools, Gwynedd Mercy College, and the Community College of Philadelphia. An avid reader of non-fiction, he also enjoyed playing chess, listening to classical music, and working out at the YMCA. He was a member of Congregation Beth Or (Maple Glen) and BuxMont Unitarian Fellowship (Warrington). He is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Bibler) to whom he was married for 35 years, and daughters Robyn Gold and Tandy Gold Camilli. A memorial service will be held at Upper Dublin Friends Meeting in Ambler, PA on Saturday, October 19 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Upper Dublin Friends Meeting (Ambler, PA) or Congregation Beth Or (Maple Glen, PA). Arr. by Shaeff-Myers F.H.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019