Lena Marie (Zaffarano) Mullahy, of Ambler, PA passed away peacefully in her 96th year on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Woodbridge Place Senior Living in Phoenixville, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Mullahy. Lena was born in Ambler, PA on December 20, 1924 to the late Franchesco and Consiglia (Della Donna) Zaffarano. Lena was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Church where she sang in the choir, participated in the Prayer Group and Rosary Group and also served as Eucharistic Minister into her early 90’s. She was a woman of deep faith who prayed constantly to her Lord, in whose immediate presence she now resides. She will be remembered for her loving kindness and generosity, her easy laugh, and for her happy and joyful nature. She loved to cook for family and friends and was famous for her pizzelle cookies which she enjoyed sharing for special occasions. Lena worked as a secretary until her marriage and later, in her 40’s, earned her cosmetology license. For many years until her retirement, she operated the hair salon for residents at Fort Washington Estates. Lena is survived by her 4 children: Maria Yerger (David), Ann Reid (David), Michael Mullahy (Belinda), Thomas P. Mullahy (Joan); grandchildren: Nicholas Nasobkow, Theresa and Nathan Yerger, Kelly (Andrew) and Stephan Mullahy, Joseph White; a brother Anthony Zaffarano; and by cousins, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She will also be deeply missed by her best friend and spiritual soul mate Portia Tatlonghari, her St. Anthony’s church family, many friends, and her beloved dog, Daniel. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Thomas F. Mullahy; a daughter Eileen White; a grandson John Michael White; two sisters: Katy Pupillo and Josephine Bigler; brothers Rocco, Frank, Albert and infant brother Michael Zaffarano. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Brightstar Home Healthcare, the staff at Woodbridge Place and especially Bayada Hospice Services who all provided comfort and loving and attentive care to Lena in her final days. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA. A viewing will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Church. Interment will be in St. Anthony of Padua Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena’s memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address.



