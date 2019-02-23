|
|
Leon Lincoln Wilson took his last voyage on his 98th birthday, 2/12/2019. Leon grew up in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on the shores of the Schuylkill river where, as a small boy, he was the ‘mascot’ for the Norristown Canoe Club in the 1920s and 30s. A talented and resourceful boy, one would find him picking up firewood from the river for home or being given the club’s skiff to lead the racers to the starting point. In 1942, Leon enlisted in what would be a 30 year career with the US Navy taking him through WWII, Korea, Vietnam and countless ports of call around the world. A self-taught electrical engineer and a lifelong learner, he retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief. As a member of ‘The Greatest Generation’ his sense of patriotic pride was always evident. While on a short leave during WWII in 1948, he met his lifelong love, Eva Weidner at the Norristown Arts Skating Rink. A championship roller skater, he danced her off her feet to a wartime marriage (another Navy leave) in Florida on through 5 children, multiple moves, and nearly 70 years of happiness. Post retirement, Leon spawned several second careers including that of an engineer working at GTE Sylvania in Towanda, PA, a square dance curer for the Yellow Rock square dance club, a computer geek, and a farmer where he could often be found wondering amongst the acre garden of bounteous fruits and vegetables. Leon is survived by his beloved wife Eva, is children Sharon Wilson, Cheryl Carocci Bob Wilson and Brian Wilson (Deborah), his eight grandchildren, Jess (Cassie) Crane, Bryan Crane (Genevieve), Kai Hill, Cayenne and Carla Carocci, Kenneth, Timothy and Jonathan Wilson and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his infant daughter, his mother Mary G. Wilson, his sister, Beatrice Walton and his brother Clarence Wilson. Family will pleased to greet relatives and friends at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., services following at 11:00 a.m., and interment immediately thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice in Leon’s name. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019