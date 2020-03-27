|
Lillian Adele Peel (Pokorny) died peacefully surrounded by family members at home on March 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Adelheid (Warter) and Leopold Pokorny. Lillian was born December 4, 1930 in Philadelphia. After the sudden death of her father, Lillian age 2, moved along with her mother and sister, Evelyn, to Vienna, Austria to live with the support of relatives and to avoid being placed in an orphanage. Lillian was raised in Vienna and endured growing up during World War II Allied bombing raids and German and Russian occupation. In 1946 Lillian's mother sent 15 year old Lillian and her 17 year old sister to the U.S.. This was possible because the girls were born in Philadelphia and were U.S. citizens. Midway through their voyage to the U.S., they learned via telegram that the relatives who were supposed to take them into their home changed their mind. Upon arrival, the girls had to make a decision between living with a foster family and continuing their high school education, or go to work. They chose to work. Lillian and Evelyn were reunited in Philadelphia with their mother in 1953. She married Richard J. Peel in 1955, bought a house in Oreland, Pennsylvania and had six children. Lillian was a member of Holy Martyrs Church in Oreland, PA. Lillian was always nice to spend time with. She had a very easygoing demeanor that made one feel welcomed, accepted and loved. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, bird watching, cooking, traveling, listening to music, going to The Austrian Village and various German clubs. She was a skilled craftswoman with artistic talents that she put to good use. She frequently donated her beautiful crafts to organizations to use for fundraising. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Peel 1977, Son, Kevin J. Peel 2014, Daughter, Marybeth Peel Yarnall 2019 and friend, George McMenamin 2010. She is survived by her sister Evelyn Maxwell (Howard). Mother of Richard K. Peel, Stephen J. Peel (Theresa), Karen A. Peel (Andrew) and Christopher Peel. Also survived by her grandchildren Stephanie Peel, Stephen Peel, Catherine Peel, Danielle Peel, Julia Salvadore, Maxwell Salvadore and Charles Yarnall, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Because of the current COVID- 19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020