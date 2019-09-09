|
|
Linford M. “Lin” Hallman passed away on June 6, 2019 in Wilton Manors, FL. He was born to Isaac M. and Ellen (Moyer) Hallman on December 11, 1935 in Lansdale, PA. Lin graduated from Souderton High School in 1953, received his degree the following year from Lansdale Business School then moved to Washington, D.C. where he would enjoy a career in communications with IBM. He moved to Florida in 2011. Lin is survived by his brother Stanley of Silverdale, PA, his sister Nancy M. Hallman of Powhatan, VA, a niece, Kellie Haberle of Lansdale, PA and a great nephew, Gavin Haberle, also of Lansdale. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Arlene McComsey, brother-in-law, William McComsey, sister-in-law Margaret Hallman, and infant niece, Karen McComsey. A private burial will be held on September 28, 2019 at the Towamencin Mennonite Church in Kulpsville, PA.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019