Lois LeWorthy Domm

Lois LeWorthy Domm Obituary
Lois LeWorthy Domm, of Spring House Estates, formerly of Glenside, on November 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late C. Harry Domm and loving mother to Geoffrey, Julianne and Jonathan Domm. She will also be missed by her six grandchildren. Lois was a docent for many years at Independence Hall and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Services are private. Memorials in her name may be sent to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Arrangements by Craft Funeral Home of Erdenheim
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019
