Louise McCartney, on August 1, 2020 age 86 years of Glenside. Daughter of the late John and Helen (nee Leonard) McCartney. Funeral Mass Monday 10AM Church of St. Luke the Evangelist 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the Church from 9:30am to 10am. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke the Evangelist Church at above address would be appreciated.



