|
|
Lourene C. Bergey, age 65, of Franconia Township, went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Souderton Mennonite Homes. She was the loving wife of Glenn Bergey with whom she celebrated 46 years of marriage. Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Dayton A. and Mary Ellen (Clemmer) Derstine. She graduated from Christopher Dock, Class of 1972. Lourene loved being a mother, grandmother and homemaker and supported Glenn, who was busy throughout the years with the growing business and church involvements. Lourene loved music and began playing piano prior to first grade. She would often be found worshipping the Lord while singing and playing the piano. Lourene was an excellent cook and baker and loved having the family to her home. She deeply loved her family and always enjoyed special times while traveling together. Lourene was a lifetime member of Franconia Mennonite Church where she enjoyed the many years of fellowship, friendship and support. In addition to her loving husband, Glenn, she is survived by four daughters; Joanna Shisler and husband Matthew, Renita Shelly and husband Jason, Glenda Leatherman and husband Ben and Laura Schmidt and husband Wesley, ten grandchildren; Mattasyn and Maura Shisler, Bryce, Brandt and Brooklyn Shelly, Trey and Levi Leatherman, Landon, Natalia and Audrey Schmidt, three sisters; Gladys Kolb and husband Daniel, Mary Derstine and husband John, Florence Hunsberger and husband Merle. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Donald Stutzman. Relatives and friends are invited to Lourene’s Celebration Service at Franconia Mennonite Church, 613 Harleysville Pike (Rt. 113), Telford 18969, Thursday, September 5, 5:30PM. The family will greet guests after the service from 6:30PM-8:30PM, with food and sharing, in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will take place Friday, September 6, 9:00AM, in the adjoining church cemetery. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in Lourene’s name to Living Branches Foundation, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www/williamsbergeykoffel.com to send online condolences.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019