Falls Presbyterian Church
3800 Vaux St.
Philadelphia, PA 19129
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Luther Hontz Jr. Obituary
Luther H. Hontz, Jr., Son of the late Luther H. and Elda Hontz from East Falls, Philadelphia. Brother of Richard (Debbie) Hontz and sister of Elizabeth (John) Hontz-Liddick. Died suddenly on Aug. 2, 2019. Memorial service to be held at Falls Presbyterian church 3800 Vaux St Phila, PA 19129 on Saturday, Oct. 19th at 11:30AM In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Celebrate Recovery c/o First United Methodist Church 114 E Church St Williamston, NC 27892.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
