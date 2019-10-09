|
Luther H. Hontz, Jr., Son of the late Luther H. and Elda Hontz from East Falls, Philadelphia. Brother of Richard (Debbie) Hontz and sister of Elizabeth (John) Hontz-Liddick. Died suddenly on Aug. 2, 2019. Memorial service to be held at Falls Presbyterian church 3800 Vaux St Phila, PA 19129 on Saturday, Oct. 19th at 11:30AM In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Celebrate Recovery c/o First United Methodist Church 114 E Church St Williamston, NC 27892.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019