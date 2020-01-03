Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Rudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Ruth Rudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Ruth Rudley Obituary
Mae Ruth Rudley, nee Stevens passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2019 after 95 wonderful years. Wife of the late Herman Rudley, beloved mother of Mira Rudley, Robert Rudley and Victoria Nelson. Cherished Grandmother of Garland and Jacob. Honorary “Mom” and “Granny” to all the kids in the neighborhood. She was greatly loved. A memorial service will held January 11, at 11am with lunch to follow at Roxborough Bible Chapel, 460 Flamingo St, Phila, PA 19128.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -