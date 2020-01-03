|
|
Mae Ruth Rudley, nee Stevens passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2019 after 95 wonderful years. Wife of the late Herman Rudley, beloved mother of Mira Rudley, Robert Rudley and Victoria Nelson. Cherished Grandmother of Garland and Jacob. Honorary “Mom” and “Granny” to all the kids in the neighborhood. She was greatly loved. A memorial service will held January 11, at 11am with lunch to follow at Roxborough Bible Chapel, 460 Flamingo St, Phila, PA 19128.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 8, 2020