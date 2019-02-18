|
|
Margaret Gilman McKenna died after a brief illness on February 8, 2019 at the age of 97. Her positive spirit, intellectual curiosity, integrity and generosity were a beacon of inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by sister Martha Saunders; daughter Margaret, her husband Steve Mirin and grandsons Ben and Nick as well as step-grandson Jonathan; son Holland; son Bill, his wife Suzanne Landis and grandchildren Margaret, Lizzie and Andrew; son Paul, his wife Wendy and granddaughters Katie and Rachel; daughter Kitty Beller-McKenna, her husband Dan Beller-McKenna and granddaughter Lydia, and great grandchildren Davey and Katie (Margaret’s, with her husband Dave Adams), Emma and Benji (Lizzie’s, with her husband Ben Cozart) and Ezekiel (Jonathan’s, with his wife Godelieve Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Rd., Durham, NH at 2pm on Saturday March 16. Flowers are welcome, or a donation in her memory can be made to Bryn Mawr College, 101 Merion Ave, Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010. Please visit www.directcremationseacoast.com for a full obituary.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019