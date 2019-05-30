Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Schroeder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Schroeder Obituary
Margaret J. “Peggy” Schroeder (nee Corliss) on May 28, 2019, of Rox., age 91, former teacher at Haddonfield Friends School, graduate of Upper Darby H.S. Class of ‘46 and Ursinus College Class of ‘50. Peggy was also a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Philadelphia and was a volunteer Ombudsman for the Phila. Corp. of Aging. She is survived by her beloved husband Kai F. Schroeder and daughters Ruthann Thompson (Darrell) and Laura Maurer (Carl). Loving grandmother of Katrina and Melody. Funeral Services private. Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. 21st Streete, Phila., PA 19103. www.lownes.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now