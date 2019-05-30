|
Margaret J. “Peggy” Schroeder (nee Corliss) on May 28, 2019, of Rox., age 91, former teacher at Haddonfield Friends School, graduate of Upper Darby H.S. Class of ‘46 and Ursinus College Class of ‘50. Peggy was also a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Philadelphia and was a volunteer Ombudsman for the Phila. Corp. of Aging. She is survived by her beloved husband Kai F. Schroeder and daughters Ruthann Thompson (Darrell) and Laura Maurer (Carl). Loving grandmother of Katrina and Melody. Funeral Services private. Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. 21st Streete, Phila., PA 19103. www.lownes.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 5, 2019