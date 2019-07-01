|
|
Margaret L. “Peg” Smith, 88, of Quakertown formerly of Blooming Glen died June 30, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Smith, Jr. Born in Danboro she was the daughter of the late Calvin H. & Margaret (Wilson) Lear. She retired in 1990 from Myers Foods in Plumsteadville. After retiring she worked for the Intelligencer Newspaper. She was a member of the Doylestown Chapter of Eastern Star #327. She also enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting, spending time at the shore and enjoying her grandchildren. Margaret was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church (Kellers Church) in Perkasie. She is survived by two daughters Barbara Snyder of Quakertown and Jan Deetz (Kevin) of Sellersville. Two grandchildren Dawyn Martinez (Brandon), and Justin Derstine (Laura). Two great grandchildren Ethan Martinez and Hope Derstine. A brother in law Richard Lambert of New Britain. She was predeceased by a brother C. Robert Lear and two sisters Marian Smith and Alberta Lambert. Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Luke’s Hospice Development Office 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on July 7, 2019