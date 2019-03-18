Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
View Map
Margaret “Hodge” Sousa, 83, of Pennsburg and formerly of Springhouse, passed away on March 15, 2019. Born in Roselyn, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor (Henseling) Bardsley. For many years, she worked as a Dental and Orthodontic Assistant. The most important things in life to her were her strong faith in God and time spent with family. She was a talented artist who did sketching, drawing, painting, sewing and crafting, and was known for making doll clothing. She is survived by her daughters: Betsy Hammill with whom she resided, and Cindy, wife of David Krivohik of Dayton, VA; and her son Joseph and Cecelia of Pompano Beach, FL; and her grandchildren: Paula (Brandon) Woods, Peter, Daniella (Mason) Nickel, Ben, Jackie, Aileen (Ryan) Alvino, Kathy (Filipe) D’Onofrio, and Joey; and her great grandchildren: Ashley, Jake, Braylon, Gracie, and a baby girl on the way. She was predeceased by her sons J. Alan and Paul and her grandchildren, Laura and Dawn. There will be a gathering from 4-5 pm on Thursday at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg for all to pay their respects followed by a celebration service at 5 PM for family and friends. Visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019
