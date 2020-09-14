1/
Marian T. Elkins
Marian T. Elkins, 91, of Upper Dublin Township passed away September 9, 2020, losing the battle to bladder cancer. Marian was born on January 13, 1929, to Lester and Catherine (Borse) Turner. She resided in Upper Dublin Township for 59 years. Marian enjoyed gardening and anything flower and plan related, as well as her beloved wire-haired terriers. She was predeceased by her brother, Clarence Turner, and her sister, Tory McKane. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frederick “Ted” Elkins, along with her nieces, Tory Ladas and Mary Ann Renner; her nephews, Scott McKane and Edward Turner; and great nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
