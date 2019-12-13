|
Marian Warnock Bomher July 8, 1922 – November 22, 2019 At the age of 97, after living a truly remarkable life, Marian passed away in Frederick, Maryland, due to complications of dementia. She was the daughter of the late Alice and Joseph Warnock; beloved Mother of Jacquelyn B. DiMisa (John). She was born and raised in Philadelphia and graduated from William Penn High School, where she was an excellent student and athlete. She was a devout Catholic, a Veteran of WWII (Navy), a fierce Patriot, a political activist, and was devoted to her family and friends. She had boundless energy and could do anything! She was the Commander of the American Legion Post 248 for many years. She held leadership positions at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Greater Glenside Chamber of Commerce, Town Watch of Glenside, Greater Glenside Patriotic Assoc., Queen of Peach Church, and went door-to-door in 1987 to defeat Home Rule. She received countless awards for her service to the community, including a plaque in the Hall of Fame in the Southeastern Penn Veterans Center. She held a management position at the Leeds & Northrup Co., and later at the Temple Univ. Conference Center, Sugarloaf. She retired at age 80. She loved greatly and was greatly loved; she will live on in the hearts of many. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the OLD St. Andrew Church, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA; internment will be at the same location. In honor of Marian, please consider making a donation to any Catholic charity or to Wreaths Across America at https://donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019