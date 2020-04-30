Marie Louise Barnes passed away of natural causes at the age of 92 on April 26th, 2020. Affectionately known as “Mimi” to her nieces, nephews and grandchildren, she was fun, gracious, creative and always kind. She was born in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia on October 10th, 1927 to George M. and Margaret W. Bovard, who owned Bovard’s Jewelry Store on Cresson Street in Manayunk and later on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough. Marie Louise attended Shawmont Elementary School, the Lankanau School and Endicott College, before studying engraving at the Philadelphia School of Horology. She was a master engraver at the family’s Jewelry Store. Marie Louse was married to William McLellan Barnes of Roxborough on May 17, 1951. They raised four children together: William M. Barnes, Jr. (Suzanne) of Bethlehem, PA, Elizabeth B. Drayton (Emlen) of Middletown RI, Michelle B. Mactavish (Cameron) of Oxford, MD, and Jonathan B. Barnes of Glenside, PA. She was a wonderful grandmother to: Ian, Caleb and Cameron Mactavish; Maggie, Fritz, Emlen and Henry Drayton; and Owen, Miles and Jack Barnes. Marie Louise was predeceased by her husband and her loving sisters, Isabel Fancourt of Greensboro, NC and Claire Thomas of Whitemarsh, PA. Marie Louise was always a caring neighbor and friend and was actively involved in the Emergency Aid Committee of Roxborough Hospital, Schuylkill Valley Nature Center, the Questers, and also served as a Deacon at Wissahickon Presbyterian Church. Her calligraphy and artistic talents were showcased in many of her endeavors - from 4th of July Parade Floats to oil portraits and landscapes, to exquisitely engraved certificates and invitations. She will always be remembered for her precisely detailed pen and ink drawings of Philadelphia landmarks, featured on the family Christmas cards for decades, and eagerly anticipated by their large network of family and friends. Among other talents, she played the violin and piano and could whistle like a bird. Marie Louise and Bill summered in Rehoboth Beach, and travelled extensively, visiting Africa, China, Russia, Turkey, and Eastern and Western Europe, among other destinations. Internment Private. At a later time, a celebration of Mimi’s life will take place in Rehoboth Beach Delaware, where Marie Louise’s family has celebrated the good things in life for four generations. Frank C. Videon Funeral Home frankvideonfuneralhome@verizon.net



