Marie Whitcomb, March 9, 2019. Age 93. Wife of the late Leonard Whitcomb, mother of George (MaryAnn) Ogden and the late William S. Ogden. Grandmother of William S. Ogden (Chrissy) and great-grandmother of Alexsis Ogden. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Rita, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Call on Saturday, March 23 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to Liberty Hospice, 7002 Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 or Cat Crew, Inc., P.O. Box 33, Cedar, PA 19423. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019