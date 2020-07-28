Marion Giordano

1/
On July 27th, 2020, Marion (Mimi) Giordano beloved wife of Peter Giordano passed away peacefully in her home in Harleysville (formally of Whitemarsh Township), surrounded by her loving family. Marion is survived by her husband Peter, sister Mill Stinson and children, Steve Guenst, Rodney Guenst, Cindi (Guenst) Smith, Gary Guenst and Bruce Guenst (deceased). Also survived by ten grand children and seven great grandchildren. Marion was an accomplished pianist, bridge player, banker, realtor and tender loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed countless family trips and vacations at Lake Wallenpaupack and was a long time member of Whitemarsh Valley Country Club. Immediate family will attend a graveside private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
