Martha K. Torkington (nee Kenyon) (March 9, 2019). Loving mother to Richard (Linda) Torkington, Elizabeth Torkington, and the late John W. Torkington and Carol T. Lee. Sister of Joan K. Avera. Aunt to Susan A. Remmey, and William Avera. Born 11/3/1932 in Oreland, PA, Marty was the daughter of Frances Cressman Kenyon and Robert Henderson Kenyon. Raised in Oreland she graduated from Randolph Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA. Married to William Torkington for 25 years, they moved to Alabama, then Virginia while raising their four children. Marty worked as alumni secretary at Union Theological Seminary and PSCE in Richmond, VA for years. Always active in the Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school, sung in the choir, and led the Youth Group. An intensely creative artist, she has displayed many works of art over the years, watercolors being her latest passion. She dabbled and excelled in many art mediums, was very active in family genealogy, and philanthropic organizations. Living at Normandy Farms Estates in Blue Bell, PA for the last 14 years has gained her many friends and renewed old acquaintances. A loving curious, creative lady who will be truly missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to Marty's Memorial Service Wednesday 3/13/19 at Normandy Farms Estates 1pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Martha's name may be made to Normandy Farms Estates, Appreciation Fund Willow Brook Ct., 8000 Twin Silo Dr., Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019