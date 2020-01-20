|
Martine Mae (Simon) Gehman, age 83, of Harleysville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford L. Gehman, who passed away March 2012, and with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage. Born November 8, 1936, in Marlborough, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur D. and Stella (Breyer) Simon. Martine had been employed with many industries in the community throughout her life. They were known as the Coat, Pants, Shoe and Pill factories. Just before retiring Martine served as a healthcare aide for Rockhill and Souderton Homes. She found enjoyment in sewing, cross stitching, knitting and putting together puzzles and spending time with her loving dog, Mandy. She is survived by her children Kevin D. Gehman, Karen G. William and her husband Tim, Robin L. Schmeck and her husband Byron, Roxann Schlossman, C. Steve Gehman, Cindy Detweiler and her husband James; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Margie Simon and nephew Ricky Simon. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Arthur, Stanford and Willard; son-in-law John Schlossman and niece Sharon. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Twp.), where the family will receive guests from 10: 00 – 10:45 AM. Interment will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martine’s name may be made to either Grand View Health Foundation, P.O. Box 902, Sellersville, PA 18960 or Hopewell Christian Fellowship, 601 Hunsicker Road, Telford, PA 18969. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020