Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:15 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
259 Forest Avenue
Ambler, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
259 Forest Avenue
Ambler, PA
Mary A. Signore, died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was 91 years old. Born in Norristown, PA, Mary was the daughter of the late Mario and Madeline (nee Butera) Alba. She was married for 68 years to her beloved husband Joseph J. Signore, who preceded her in death in 2017. Mary worked as a secretary and was a devoted wife and mother. Mary and Joseph raised their family of five children in Ambler. She was a volunteer for her children’s numerous school activities and supported various fundraisers. Mary enjoyed knitting, bowling and continued roller skating well into her 50’s. She especially loved time spent babysitting all of her grandchildren. She and her husband were avid travelers. Mary was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Ambler. Mary is survived by her devoted children: David Signore (Nancy), Robert Signore (Deborah), Michael Signore, Joseph Signore, and Rosemarie Procopio (Leo). She was the loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph H. Alba in 1944 during WWII. Funeral Mass and Interment were at St. Anthony of Padua Church and Cemetery. Donations to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004 would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020
