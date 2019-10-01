|
|
Mary A. Tomlinson (nee Naples), 91, of Blue Bell, PA, formerly of Fort Washington and Oreland, PA, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of 63 years of her late husband, George W. Tomlinson; beloved mother of Charlene Donovan (Raymond), Denise Hunt (David) and Francine Tomlinson. She was predeceased by her son George W. Tomlinson Jr., her parents Vincent and Isabella Naples, her brother Joseph Naples and her sister Eleanor Bonina (Raymond). She is also survived by her grandchildren Christen Donovan Regan (Jeffrey), Michael Donovan (Madeline), Jennifer Donovan, Stephen Donovan, David Hunt, Daniel Hunt, Austin Tomlinson and Lauren Tomlinson, her sister-in-law Dorothy Naples and daughter-in-law Sandra Tomlinson.
Mary grew up in the Hunting Park area of Philadelphia surrounded by family and friends from the Old Country. Despite only speaking Italian until she went to grade school, she graduated as high school valedictorian. She had a long career as an executive secretary, retiring as the secretary to the President of McNeil Consumer Products. Mary loved to travel, routinely visiting Europe and many exotic destinations with the love of her life, George. She was a member of a local gourmet club for over three decades, mastering all types of cooking techniques from around the world. She played tennis into her 70's and later kept up with all the top players on TV. Mary was an avid bridge player and loved the challenge of a good crossword puzzle. Shopping was always a grand adventure for Mary, leaving her family with many happy memories of her bargain hunting excursions. She was active with the local chapter of The Questers, serving as President and Grant Chairman, where she successfully secured funding to support . Having served as a Questers President, she was also a member of the Bess Bardens Society. Along with George, Mary shared a passion for big band music and dancing, routinely showing off her flawless jitterbug skills. Her happiest times were spent with her family, gathering everyone together regularly for her fabulous home-cooked meals.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 259 Forest Avenue, Ambler, PA. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019