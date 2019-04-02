|
Mary Ann T. Robinson (Kenney), 66, of Souderton, PA passed peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in her home after a long battle with stage 4 cancer. Mary Ann was born September 6, 1952 in Lester, PA to Frank W. Kenney and Cecelia H. Kenney (Casper). Lived in Erma Park and Villas, NJ to Willow Grove, PA. She graduated from Archbishop Wood High School, 1970. She married Daniel C Robinson, September 23, 1972 at St David’s in Willow Grove. Later residing in Horsham, PA for 30 years and finally to Souderton, PA. She was a loving, compassionate and generous wife, mother, Mom-Mom, sister, aunt and friend. She had a love for the Lord, family, gardening, cooking, westerns, helping others and visits to the shore. Mary Ann had a career in insurance at Prudential and Penn-America Group and later worked at First Lab as an account manager. She is survived by her husband Daniel C Robinson, Son Steven Robinson, Daughter and Son-in-law Heather and Duane Malamut, Grandchildren Charlotte Robinson and Jacob Malamut, and Sister Francine Worthington. As well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brother James Frank Kenney, and sister Elizabeth Ann. Services will be held 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 7 at New Beginnings Church located at 1471 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA 18929. Friends and family will be received from 3:30-5:00 PM preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann requested donations be made to New Beginnings Church or Samaritans Purse Christmas Shoebox. Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, is handling arrangements.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019