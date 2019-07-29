Home

Mary Bysher Baltzersen passed away on July 26, 2019 at home at the age of 86. Mary was born November 17, 1932 in Chestnut Hill daughter of Mary (Nee Cornelius) and Stevenson Bysher and was wife to Robert L. Baltzersen for 58 years. She attended Springfield Township High School, attended one year of college and was employed as a bookkeeper and home maker. She was a member of Church of the Brethren. In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her children Robert L. Baltzersen, Jr. of Ambler, Kristine Galbanski of North Palm Beach, FL and Hanz Eric Baltzersen of Bethlehem, PA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Ambler Church of the Brethren 351 E Butler Ave, Ambler PA 19002. Friends and family may call after 10AM with the service beginning at 11AM. Donations may be made to Ambler Church of The Brethren at above address, or Liberty Hospice. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019
