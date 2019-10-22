Home

Mary Conway Donohue, age 91, passed away on October 12, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to Tom and Catherine Orme. She married, loved and survived two husbands, Joe Conway and Tom Donohue. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured all her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved and enjoyed her role as Grandmom. She had a boundless personality and always made people around her laugh. She faced her difficult moments head on and came out smiling. She made friends everywhere she went especially while walking the dog. Mary shared many hugs with her children, Patty Conway, Mary Ellen Miles (Bruce), Sheila Campo, Joe Conway, Lisa Davis (Jeff), and Terry Wright (Brian). And her children from another mother Tom Donohue, Jr. , Chris Ehrlich (Michael), Amy Donohue (John Jordan), Diana Trout (Jon) and Steve Donohue (Gale). She cherished her 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all. Mary is survived by her sister Baba Hoffman and her brother John Orme. Preceding her in death were her brother, Tom Orme, Jr. , her sister Rita McComiskey and her grandson, Jeffrey Davis, Jr. A Mass is being held at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave Jenkintown, PA 19046 on Monday October 28, 2019 at 11 AM, preceded by a visitation starting at 10 AM. Arrangements William R. May Funeral Home Glenside ~ North Wales (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019
