Mary Devlin Miller of Doylestown, Pennsylvania passed away on June 12 of natural causes. She was 83. Mary was born in Philadelphia on September 20, 1936, the first of nine children, to John Devlin and Josephine DiGirolamo. She attended Saint Hubert’s High School, where she was a particularly good student. She received several scholarships and was the first in her family to attend college. Before she stopped working to raise her children, she held positions in publishing at Farm Journal and the Philadelphia Inquirer. She married the late Griffith Miller, whom she met while attending the University of Pennsylvania, in 1959 and had three children with him. Mary was extremely active in the school system, holding offices in the PTA and other organizations like the Upper Dublin Band Parents. She was both a Cub Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader and brought passion, creativity and innovative ideas to all the roles she took on. She and Griff were active in their community through politics, fraternal organizations and sporting clubs and had a very active social life. After she and Griff divorced, Mary returned to the publishing world with a job at Nursing Magazine. As that company was acquired by several entities and eventually Aon Corporation, Mary played many roles, including supervising the customer service department. She retired as a senior financial analyst. Mary also returned, after her children were grown, to college, where she studied accounting and earned an Associate degree in paralegal studies. She traveled widely throughout the United States and to Europe, often joining teachers’ groups on educational trips so she could maximize the knowledge she gained from her travels. She is survived by her children Elizabeth Esmond (Scott), Griffith Miller (Carol) and Margaret Miller; her grandchildren Samuel and Joanna Lewis and Allison and Brian Miller; and her siblings Jon Devlin (Teri), Gerald Devlin (the late Mary), Catherine Hathaway (Gary), Edward Devlin (Hee Sun), Dorothy Evans (John), Deborah Bean, Margaret Santaniello (Lester), plus many nieces and nephews and their families. Her brother William preceded her in death. Every member of her large extended family was very important to her. Mary loved fine cuisine and was a wonderful cook—her love of good food has carried through the generations to her children and grandchildren. Her son was a chef for some time. She also loved the theatre and shared this passion with her family as well—particularly her two grandsons. Her respect for education shows in her two granddaughters, who both graduated from college with honors in the Class of 2020. Mary’s skill as an artist passed down to her daughter Peggy. Her love for music shows in all of those who loved her. She made sure to provide her children with a musical education and they value that to this day. While Mary’s family would like nothing more than to host a celebration of her life, that will have to wait until large gatherings are safe. A Zoom memorial service will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 3 p.m. To register for this event, please go to https://bit.ly/Mary_Devlin_Miller. If you need support in using Zoom, please contact beth@esmondcommunications.com. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 West State Street Doylestown, PA 18901. www.fluehr.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.