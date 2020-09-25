1/1
Mary E. Wolfe (nee Andrews) of Fort Washington, formerly of Elkins Park, passed away peacefully at her summer home in Sea Isle City, NJ on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020. She was 88. Beloved wife of the late James M. Wolfe. Mary is survived by her children, J. Matthew Wolfe (Denise), Mary Elizabeth Wall (Brian), and John Wolfe (Allison) and 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tues. from 10 AM and Funeral Mass 11 AM at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Int. Whitemarsh Mem Pk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 www2.jdrf.org. www.metrofsi.com

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Sep. 25 to Oct. 4, 2020.
