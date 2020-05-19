Mary Elizabeth McAuliffe, of Blue Bell and formerly of Ambler, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was 92 years old. Born in Philadelphia, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Barnyock) Donohoe. Mary grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Little Flower High School, Class of 1945. A devoted wife and mother of eight children, she helped her husband start the family business, McAuliffe and Sons, and was the Secretary/Treasurer of the company until she retired in the 1980’s. She traveled extensively with her husband, both for business and for pleasure, and was fortunate to have visited many countries. Mary thoroughly enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and, later, organizing the annual reunion luncheons for her high school class. Mary was the beloved wife of William B. McAuliffe for 69 years until his death in 2018. She was predeceased by her sisters Anne Gale, Ellen Kieser and their husbands; brother-in-law Jack McAuliffe and wife Marie; and her granddaughter, Brittany. Mary is survived by her loving and devoted children: Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Burton (Harry) of Cambridge, MD; William B. McAuliffe III (Linda) of Lansdale, PA; Michael McAuliffe (the late Veronica) of Dublin, Ireland; James Patrick “Pat” McAuliffe (Annie) of Collegeville, PA; Thomas McAuliffe (Marisa) of Dresher, PA; Richard “Rick” McAuliffe (“Sue”) of Norristown, PA; Colleen McAuliffe (Ron Flynn) of Tucson, AZ; and Maureen Cannon (Phil) of Georgetown, MA. She is also survived by her sister Alice Smith (Jay) of Cheltenham, PA and her brother Joseph (Vera) of East Lansing, MI. Mary was the proud and loving grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/ or to Little Flower High School Scholarship Fund https://littleflowerhighschool.org/ Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from May 19 to May 24, 2020.