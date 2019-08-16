|
|
Mary Jane MacMullan Medvetz passed away on August 13, 2019 at Blue Bell Place at the age of 80. She was born in Norristown, PA on March 6, 1939 daughter of Clara B. and Norman D. MacMullan and was the wife of the late John M. Medvetz for 52 years at his passing. Mary Jane attended Ursinus College and was a Social Studies and English teacher for grades 7, 8 and 9 in the Upper Dublin School District. She was a member of Bethel Hill United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children Lisa Medvetz of Collegeville, PA, Marc Medvetz of Fallston, MD and was predeceased by her daughter Pamela Medvetz. She is also survived by her siblings Norman MacMullen of Hatfield PA and Sarah Ann MacMullan of Easton, PA, and 4 grandchildren; Meredith Medvetz, Jake Medvetz, Marley Duda, and Johanna Duda. Funeral service will be held at Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Rd, Lansdale PA 19446, on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11AM. Family and friends may call after 10:30 at the church. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019