Mary Lou Calamaro, 82, of Ambler, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on September 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to Anthony J. Calamaro. She was born in Quakertown, PA on July 2, 1938 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Sauer) Walsh. Mary Lou was a graduate of Little Flower Elementary School and Lansdale Catholic High School. She was employed as a waitress at the Montgomery Inn, was a receptionist at Quad Systems, and The Pink Champagne Motel in Wildwood, NJ for 9 seasons. She also was a Telephone Operator for Merck, Sharpe and Dhome, until her retirement. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed cooking for her family events and gatherings; family was everything to her. In addition to her husband Anthony, she is survived by 4 children Victor Calamaro of Hatfield, Louise Williams (Joe) of Havertown, Anthony J. Calamaro, Jr. of Ambler, Jackie Tripoli (Joe) of Ambler, 9 grandchildren Russell Freer, Victor Calamaro, Tony Calamaro, Haley Tripoli, Carina Tripoli, Cole Calamaro, Andrew Calamaro, Joseph Tripoli, Juliet Tripoli, 1 great-granddaughter Evelyn Anne Calamaro, 4 sisters Peggy Campbell, Joan Gaines, Patsy Schulkins, Beth Ann Walsh, 1 brother Michael Walsh, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by 2 brothers John and Joseph Walsh. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA. Interment will be private. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou’s memory can be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org
, or to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
.