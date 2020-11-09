Mary Louise Smith (nee Lauber), November 7, 2020, Age 81. Wife of the late Paul Joseph Smith. Mother of Michele Smith, Paul George Smith and Thomas Martin Smith (Frances). Grandmother of Jennifer Siropaides (Matthew), Rebecca Smith, Nicole Smith and Thomas Martin Smith (Tricia). Great-grandmother of Jayden Paul Smith and Silas Cole Siropaides. Sister of the late Martin Lauber. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Danielle Davis and Martin Lauber. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13 at Holy Family Church, 234 Hermitage St., Phila. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment in Westminster Cemetery. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME



