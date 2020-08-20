1/
Mary McDevitt
1931 - 2020
Mary McDevitt (Basara, 8/15/31-8/12/2020) passed quietly surrounded by her adoring family. She is survived by husband William, children Lynn (Owens)and Pat, William Jr. and Dawn, Valerie, Joan, Patrick, Robert, 7 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and sisters Evelyn Douglass and Joan Block. Due to current conditions funeral services (Karsch Funeral Home, Inc) with social distancing guidelines will be observed by immediate family and close friends at St. Josaphat Church (124 Cotton St., Phila) on Friday 8/21 from 9-10 am followed by mass at 10am and internment immediately after at Westminister Cemetery (701 Belmont Ave, Bala Cynwyd). Donations in her memory can be made to IHM-Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at 215-483-1000

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Josaphat Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Josaphat Church
AUG
21
Interment
Westminister Cemetery
