Michael R. Cappuccio, 52, of Indio, CA passed away suddenly on April 14, 2019. Michael was born in Abington, PA on June 9, 1966 to Robert and Joanne (Davis) Cappuccio. He graduated from Upper Dublin High School in 1984 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Bloomsberg University and a Master’s degree from St. Joseph’s University. Michael was an employee of Hajoca Corporation for 15 yrs. and managed their distribution facility in Palm Springs, CA. He enjoyed life and had a terrific sense of humor. His passion for music led him to regularly attend music festivals in the Coachella Valley as well as all over the country. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed visiting cousins in Italy. He also traveled to the Caribbean, Australia and Asia in pursuit of another love of his, scuba diving. He loved sports, especially soccer and the Philadelphia Flyers. Indicative of his good nature are the many condolences received from friends across the country. Along with his parents, he is survived by a brother Robert Cappuccio (Debra) of Bensalem, Pa. and sister Lori Fisher (Anthony) of Landenberg, PA; a niece Victoria Fisher; nephew Nicholas Fisher and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, PA 19440. A visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Michael to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ambler, PA. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 12, 2019