Nancy J. (Smith) Boorse, 77, of Telford, PA; formerly of Souderton, entered into rest on her birthday, Thursday, July 4th, 2019. She was the loving wife of Gerald C. Boorse for 55 years. Nancy was born in Lansdale, PA to the late Ralph S. and Dorothy E. (Leach) Smith. She graduated from North Penn High School in 1960 and then attended the Lansdale School of Business and MCCC. She began her career at Union National Bank in Souderton, where she met her life-long friend, Fern Zepp. She moved on to Indian Creek Foundation Inc. when her second daughter was born and worked in the Accounting Department until her retirement in 2011. Nancy was a kind and caring soul who had a big smile that lit up her beautiful blue eyes. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, lunching with her cousins, taking walks in the woods and the reveling in the sunsets at Cape May Point. She loved to travel all over the US and even made a trip to England in October of 2017. She was a very spiritual person who respected everyone’s personal journey through life. She was a strong believer that each day you wake up you have a choice – to be a positive or a negative person, she always chose to be positive and encouraged everyone around her to do the same. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald and her two daughters, Dory Schimkat and her husband Philip, Erin Boorse and her boyfriend Wes Bruning; brother, Robert Smith and his wife Jeanne of North Wales, PA; two sisters, Janet Oplinger and her husband Jon of Springhouse, PA; and Donna Bulgrien and her husband Jim of East Petersburg, PA. She will be greatly missed by all but especially by her numerous nieces and nephews that all loved her so much. A Celebration of her Life and a light luncheon will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lutheran Community Auditorium, 235 N. Washington St., Telford, Pennsylvania 18969. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or, Indian Creek Foundation 420 Cowpath Road, Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on July 14, 2019