Nancy Everett Born to Ireson (Jim) and Gloria Briegel Warner on 25 April 1950. Promoted to glory on 1 September 2020. Survived by her mother Gloria Warner (95), sister Sue Hausmann, brother Glen Warner, husband Roy Everett, daughters Ruth and Esther, sons Nathaniel, Philip, Timothy, Titus, Andrew, and Mathew, twenty-three grandchildren, and one great grandson. Preceded to Glory by her sister Marylyn, father Jim, and granddaughter Olivia. The things that made her life worth living was: Her personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Her faith in the salvation and finished work of Jesus Christ’s birth, life, death, and resurrection to save us from our sin. Her family, biological and church. Her friends. Her ability to smile and encourage others Her final favorite chapter is First Thess. 4. Epitaph: Roy & Nancy Everett Together for Life with the Lord forever Nancy 25 April, 1950 to 1 September 2020 Roy 24 July, 1946 to follow Memorial service will be on 19 September 2020 at 4pm at Eastside Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Eastside Baptist Church Missionary Fund. www.minnehahafuneralhome.com