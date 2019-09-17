Home

Nanette Fluck Obituary
Nanette Iryne Yost Fluck, 89, died September 8, 2019, at The Landing at Willow Grove. She was the daughter of Ambler Fire Chief 1937-1947 Clarence (Jake) Yost & Anna Lapetina Yost of Ambler, PA. Nanette attended St. Anthony’s Grade School and graduated from Ambler High School in the Class of 1947. She was predeceased in 2007 by her loving husband of 57 years, Albert Fluck; and in 2012 by her cherished sister Marion Yost Ray. She is survived by her four children - Eve (Joe), Bob (Suzy), Jerri, and Mary; along with eight grandchildren - Marion Nanette, Scott, Jason, Jennifer, Jessica, Emily, John, Heidi; and seven great grandchildren. Nan was well known for her fine secretarial skills and retired in 2007 from Dr. Albert Harrison’s opthalmology office in Ambler. Her volunteer efforts for The Whitpain Ambler Wissahickon Alumni Association were appreciated by many. Nan was a life long member of St. Anthony’s Church in Ambler. She and Al loved to have parties at their home in Ft. Washington. They also tremendously enjoyed, and were very involved with, big band jazz. Nan and Al traveled to numerous locations in the U.S.A. to enjoy and help with jazz band performances, particularly those of their friend, Stan Kenton and his Orchestra. There was a private family burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, October 5th from 1-4pm at Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home, 145 Tennis Avenue, Ambler, PA. Family led prayer, and memory sharing, will be at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Anthony’s Church, Ambler, PA; Jazz Education Network at Jazzednet.org; Alzheimer’s at . Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
