Naomi Moyer (Hackman) Alstein, 90, of Southampton, NJ, passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David Alstein, her husband of 29 years. Born March 24, 1930 in Franconia Twp, PA, Naomi was the daughter of the late Harrison and Lizzie Hackman. Naomi (Miss Hackman) was a dedicated educator and much appreciated, initially by her 3rd grade class at Franconia Mennonite School through to her Middle School students in the North Penn School district. Naomi enjoyed working in her flower beds, birdwatching, singing, and she was especially thoughtful in sending clippings of things she read that she knew a friend or family member would find interesting. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sisters Katie Martin, of Kalida, OH, Pauline Nice of Souderton, PA, and Eva Hershey of Mt. Laurel, NJ, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Laaden, Samuel, Harrison, Leroy, Norman, Nelson, and Paul. Please reserve April 17, 2021 to celebrate the life of Naomi. Services will be held in NJ. For more information or to share memories email NaomiH.memorial@gmail.com.



