Nicholas Bartholomew
Nicholas J. Bartholomew

Nicholas J. Bartholomew Obituary
Nicholas J. Bartholomew age 84, of Berlin, Maryland, formerly of Franconia, PA, passed away Thursday, February 20. He was born in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Nicholas Bartholomew and Anna Kreiling Bartholomew. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years Sandra Bartholomew. In addition to his wife Nicholas is survived by his children; Nicholas Bartholomew and wife Cindy, David Bartholomew and wife Judy, Toni Arner and husband Jeff, Joe Bartholomew and wife Dana, brother, Joseph Bartholomew and wife Kandy and, brother-in-law Arthur Coyne, as well as his 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Nicholas loved fishing, metal detecting, playing pinochle and, working with his hands in woodworking and on cars. More than anything he loved spending time with his family and teaching them how to do those things that he loved. Nicholas even had the opportunity to coach his children in baseball and softball when they were young. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Nicholas’ name to the at www.woundedwarrrior project.org/donate or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020
